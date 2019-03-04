Letter: Visitor is grateful for help

I send this in the hopes that you will publish it, as I have no other way to get this message to the gracious Caymanians that assisted me when our cruise ship was docked at Grand Cayman on Feb. 22.

Heartfelt thanks to Ernest and Carolyn, convenience store owners, for helping me locate much-needed hearing aid batteries and then driving me to the museum. I learned so much about your island and its people during our time together. I will never forget your kindness.

Ann Quebedeaux

San Diego, California