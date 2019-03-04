Letter: Looking forward to royal visitors

Interesting to read of this month’s visit by Charles and Camilla and the fact that there is to be a National Holiday on March 28 to honor the occasion. This gives everyone something to look forward to, even the republicans among us, and it will probably help with the traffic also.

I have fond memories of previous celebrity visits to the islands – John Lennon and Yoko Ono slipping in quietly in 1978; Muhammad Ali squaring up to Benny Moore and others at the airport on another occasion; and the time when I introduced Buddy Holly’s Crickets to a somewhat bemused set of high school students who had not the foggiest idea who they were.

Cayman does this sort of thing rather well, and I am sure that a wonderful time will be had by all.

With every best wish.

Mike Spragg