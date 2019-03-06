Brac public speaking contest winners announced

Siri Batta of Spot Bay Primary School and Prenav Anu of Layman E. Scott High School are winners of this year’s Claudette Upton Keeley Public Speaking contest.

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac held the annual public speaking contest on Feb. 27 and 28.

Kai Roberts and Yzara Ebanks of West End Primary School won second and third place, and Raldayne Thomas and Michael Stephens placed second and third, respectively, in the high school division.

The contest aims to build the speaking, writing and research skills of students in primary schools Years 5 and 6 and high school Years 7 to 9.

Students selected a topic at random, spent three to four weeks preparing, and then delivered a five- to six-minute speech on the topic.

Siri and Prenav received trophies and touch screen HP Laptops. Second place winners received Apple iPads, and third place a Google Home hub.

Lions Club member Kathy Kirkconnell was awarded the Lions Medal of Merit for her sterling support of the contest for the past 10 years.

Cayman First Insurance has been sponsoring the contest since its inception in 2009.

Sister Islands News Agency contributed to this article.