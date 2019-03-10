A West Bay man was seriously injured after being attacked in his own home by a masked man wielding a machete.

The assailant broke into the home in the Batabano area around 10 p.m. Saturday and demanded jewelry, according to a report from the Royal Cayman Islands Police service.

A struggle broke out and the victim was struck with the machete. The burglar left the home and broke into the victim’s vehicle before fleeing on foot with some personal items.

The man suffered cuts to his head and arms and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where his condition was described as “serious but stable” on Sunday. The suspect is described as having brown skin, wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt or jacket, long pants and had a cloth covering his face.

Anyone with information related can call West Bay CID on 949-3999, the police confidential tipline on 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call center on 800-8477(TIPS).