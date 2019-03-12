Caymera International offers business solutions to the tourism sector

Brooke Meyer and local businessman Reginald “Choppy” Delapenha are behind Cayman-based Caymera International, a new advisory firm that provides business solutions to the hospitality and tourism industry.

The consulting firm offers clients a systematic approach to managing their businesses and identifying business improvement opportunities. Caymera International specializes in asset management, sales and marketing, customer service, hotel and resort openings, rebranding, feasibility, and turnarounds for struggling or financially distressed tourism-related operations.

“We are passionate about the hospitality industry, and the Cayman Islands – and aim to have a positive impact in our tourism sector,” Mr. Delapenha, the former owner and developer of the Grand Caymanian/Holiday Inn resort in Grand Cayman, said in a press release.

Before launching Caymera, Ms. Brooke was vice president of asset management for a Washington, D.C. metro-based real estate investment trust and managed a portfolio of 70 hotels, spanning Hilton, Marriott, Intercontinental Hotel Group, and Viceroy in the U.S.

Ms. Brooke, a past board member of Cayman Islands Tourism Association, has also held director-level roles in hotel, resort and convention center sales and marketing and general management in Grand Cayman and the U.S.

In the press release, Caymera International said it offers advanced and strategic counsel to the hospitality industry locally, in the Caribbean and the U.S. and can assist a variety of hospitality-based organizations in implementing a sustainable approach to their business and provide comprehensive training programs for achieving company-wide participation.

“For example, many small- to medium-sized properties, attractions or tourism-related businesses that lack funding to house full-time expertise and can benefit from Caymera’s programs customized to improve profits, operational practices, knowledge base, and corporate image,” the company said in the release.