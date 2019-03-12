U.S. District judge delivers law school lecture

University of Liverpool alumna and U.S. District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone traveled to the Cayman Islands earlier this month to deliver a lecture to staff and students at Truman Bodden Law School.

Judge Beetlestone graduated from the University of Liverpool in 1984 with a degree in philosophy, and went on to forge a successful career as a television journalist before entering the legal world a decade later.

She was nominated to the role of District Court judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by President Barack Obama in 2014. Her jurisdiction covers everything from constitutional challenges and violations of federal statute to drug, gun crime and other organized crime activity, as well as complex fraud. Most recently, Judge Beetlestone was instrumental in issuing an injunction to block a controversial change to women’s reproductive healthcare rights by the Trump administration.

Mitchell Davies, director of Truman Bodden Law School, which is affiliated with the University of Liverpool, said Judge Beetlestone’s lecture addressed the historical shifts in the balance of power between the various branches of government and the rise in power of the judiciary.

“This provided a necessary backdrop and insight into the present-day question, currently before the U.S. courts, regarding President Trump’s ban on travel into the United States on people from various countries – including Muslim countries – into the United States and how they were handled by the judiciary,” Mr. Davies said.