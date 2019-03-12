Island Heritage appoints new chief underwriting officer

Evelyn Tibbetts-Farrar has been appointed chief underwriting officer of Island Heritage Insurance.

Ms. Tibbetts-Farrar has been with the company since 2006 and previously held the position of vice president of underwriting for five years before her promotion to chief underwriting officer. In her new role, she has responsibility for the company’s business development, broker MGA (managing general agent), and the commercial and personal underwriting teams for all 15 territories in which they operate.

Ms. Tibbetts-Farrar started her career in insurance after Hurricane Ivan with a job assisting with hurricane claims. “Seeing firsthand how insurance responds to catastrophes really opens your eyes,” she said. “It meant so much to have played even a small part in getting the island back on its feet. From that point, I recognized the impact insurance has on people’s lives and have held on to the belief that what I do really does make a difference.”

Ms. Tibbetts-Farrar is a chartered property and casualty underwriter and holds a diploma in insurance as well as associate degrees in risk management, commercial insurance and general insurance.