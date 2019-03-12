Vistra appoints new CEO and CFO

Global trust and corporate services provider Vistra has appointed Alan Brown as group chief executive officer and Geoff Weir as group chief financial officer.

The pair will join the firm in April. Both will be based in Vistra’s Hong Kong headquarters and will also join the company’s board. The appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Simon Hinshelwood, who has been leading the business as the executive chairman, will resume his non-executive chairman role on the board.

“Vistra has been on a rapid growth journey, expanding from a local company operating in five markets 10 years ago, to a truly global organization with over 4,300 employees in 46 jurisdictions,” Mr. Hinshelwood said. “I am confident that Alan and Geoff’s strong track record and expertise will enable Vistra to achieve its continuing growth ambitions and I look forward to working with them both.”

Mr. Brown was most recently CEO of ASCO Group, a global oil and gas services company based in Aberdeen, Scotland. He held the CEO position at Rentokil Initial and was CFO at Imperial Chemical Industries, which was acquired by Akzo Nobel in 2007, and spent 25 years at Unilever in various roles in the U.K. and Europe, before heading up Unilever’s operations in China and Taiwan.

In a press release, Vistra said, Mr. Brown has extensive experience in leading global organizations, in particular, businesses going through significant transformations.

Mr. Weir has held several CFO positions with Scott Philips Associates, Exridge, Digicel, and most recently Sinar Mas in Indonesia. He has extensive experience across strategy, planning, operations, M&A, compliance, and risk management in multiple sectors, Vistra said.