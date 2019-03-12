HSM litigator called to Cayman Islands Bar

HSM’s newest associate, Shula Sbarro, has been called to the Cayman Islands Bar. Ms. Sbarro’s admission was moved by HSM partner Ian Lambert, who summarized her qualifications for Justice Richard Williams. Ms. Sbarro is from the U.K. and has experience in commercial and civil litigation.

She will be assisting HSM’s debt solutions practice, acting for banks, strata corporations and other businesses.

Managing partner Huw Moses said, “Shula’s wide range of litigation experience will undoubtedly be an asset to our clients seeking remediation in financial matters.”