UCCI grad gets Island Heritage grant

Hugh Dontaye Thomas, a business administration student who recently graduated the University College of the Cayman Islands with an associate degree, is the recipient of this year’s $5,000 Island Heritage Educational Grant.

Thomas earned a 3.08 GPA at UCCI and has been accepted at the University of Southampton to study accounting and finance.

Ian Campbell, executive vice president for Island Heritage, said Thomas was chosen from a field of impressive applicants.

“Hugh stood out for his focus, determination and self-discipline,” Campbell said. “His commitment to making a positive impact on his community through his passion for football and his church, along with his strong sense of integrity, reflect the values at the core of Island Heritage.”

This is the third year Island Heritage has awarded the scholarship. Students are evaluated on academic excellence, demonstrated leadership experience and community engagement and service. The recipient is selected by a committee of Island Heritage staff.