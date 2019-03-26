O’Dea named Island Heritage board chairman

Gavin Arton retired as chairman of the board of Island Heritage Insurance on March 19. Arton has served as a director and chairman of the company since 2012.

Conor O’Dea was appointed to succeed as chairman at the insurer’s annual general meeting on the same day. O’Dea has been a director of Island Heritage Insurance since 2002.

He joined Butterfield Bank (Cayman) in 1989, serving as managing director from 1997.

After also taking on the positions of president and chief operating officer with BNTB Group, O’Dea retired in 2016. Since then, he has served in non-executive roles as director of BNTB board and chairman of the board of Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd.

O’Dea was appointed a director of BF&M Limited in December 2018. In addition, the company announced the retirement of C.L.F. (Lee) Watchorn as a director. Mr. Watchorn has served as a director and chairman of the audit committee since 2012.