Harneys hires new partner in Singapore office

Lishi Fong has joined as a partner in the Banking and Finance team in Harneys’ Singapore office. She will head up the Singapore Transactional practice.

Fong joins the team from Norton Rose Fulbright, where she has been since 2006.

She specialises in international banking with a wide range of expertise in cross-border syndicated bank financings, with particular emphasis on acquisition finance and structured trade and commodities finance.

She also has extensive experience advising on complex financial transactions involving parties and assets across Asia and has done significant work in Myanmar, China, Indonesia and India.

James Noble, managing partner, Singapore and head of dispute resolution at Harneys, said, “Lishi has a fantastic reputation in the market and will be able to help grow our client base through her extensive connections and expertise.

“In addition, Lishi is fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese and we are very excited about what she can achieve.”

Harneys now comprises two partners and seven associates in its Singapore office.