Police arrested two men in connection with an aggravated burglary in which a man suffered head and arm injuries after being struck with a machete at his home in West Bay earlier this week.

A 53-year-old man, of West Bay, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated burglary in relation to the March 9 incident in the Batabano area. Following further enquiries, a second man, age 40, of West Bay, was arrested early Tuesday in connection to the same offense.

Both men remained in police custody Tuesday as investigations continue.

According to the police’s original report on the incident, officers were dispatched to the address following a report that a masked man had broken into a residence armed with a machete and demanded jewelry from the man inside.

An altercation ensued during which the victim was struck with the machete.

The culprit left the residence and searched the victim’s vehicle, before fleeing on foot with personal items, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken for treatment for injuries, including lacerations to his head and arm.