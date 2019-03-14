Volunteers with Cayman Eco Divers perform a weekly cleanup of a coral nursery near Divetech’s Lighthouse Point dive site in West Bay. The nursery, one of several established around the islands to propagate threatened coral species, requires regular scrubbing to clear algae that can come in conflict with the fledgling staghorn coral fragments.

Diver Mary Wilson, right, said, ‘When they get big enough, we transplant them to a reef where they will attach and continue growing into the reef.’ Other divers pictured are Aaron Hunt, top, Steven Fanning, bottom, and Tayla Richmond, left. – Photo: Andrea Iallorenzi/CIPhoto