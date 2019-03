Andre Ebanks, deputy chief officer of the Ministry of Community Affairs, presents the Family Resource Centre’s programme facilitator Anne-Marie Diaz with a cheque for $9,000 on behalf of the ministry’s Gender Affairs Unit.

The money, the largest donation the FRC has received from a single entity, will be used to help offset the costs incurred by the centre in staging activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Honouring Women Month in the Cayman Islands.