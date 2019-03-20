A unique ‘healing resort’ featuring dome-shaped bungalows on the site of the hurricane-hit Mariners Cove complex in Grand Cayman is aiming to open by December 2020, according to the developer.

Kim and Ashleigh Lund are planning an 8-acre destination spa and resort on the site of the old condo complex in Prospect that was demolished by Hurricane Ivan.

The Lunds purchased the land in 2015 through their company Revive Cayman and had plans approved in late 2017 for the spa.

Now, HjS Architecture has produced detailed designs and artist’s impressions of how the resort will look.

Ashleigh Lund said the aim was to go back to the Central Planning Authority with some design amendments this month and to begin construction later this year.

She said the designs were part of a package that was going out to investors and potential brands.

The aim is to create a “destination healing resort and spa” that will bring a new kind of tourist to Cayman.

She said the resort would feature a dedicated waterfront yoga pavilion and meditation centre, as well as a restaurant focussing on healthy and vegan foods. There will also be “integrative healing” options using naturopathy, natural medicine and energy healing.

She said it could host people long term who were recovering from illness or serve as a relaxation getaway for people with busy lifestyles.

“The resort will be all natural and organic with sustainable growing and solar powered facilities. We will have walking trails and greenhouses throughout the property, as well as a spa that celebrates the sea and the surrounding ironshore,” she said.

“All plants will be indigenous or endemic to promote our natural vegetation and we will protect our ironshore and mangroves for all to enjoy and explore. Our aim is to provide a beautiful, organic and natural location where people can go to achieve balance and generate long-term healing and wellness.”