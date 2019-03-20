National Trust to hold birding tour

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is inviting families to take part in an ‘intimate birding tour’ through the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park this weekend.

Families in the Wild is a National Trust programme devoted to encouraging families to explore the great outdoors. “Activities foster fun and learning through exploration and help children to develop an appreciation for all that is unique to our beautiful islands,” the National Trust said in a press release.

Adults and children are welcome to take part in the tour, which will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday. It costs $15 for adults and $5 for children. The tour is recommended for children aged 10 and older.

Pre-registration is required as spaces are limited. Contact [email protected] for more information and to register.