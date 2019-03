Down Syndrome Cayman Islands and the Special Needs Foundation Cayman are inviting the public to ‘Rock Your Socks’ on Thursday, March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day.

The charities want youngsters and adults to pull on their coolest and most colourful socks, take a selfie, and post it to the Down Syndrome Cayman Islands Facebook page or on other social media at #RYSCAYMAN.