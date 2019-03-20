In the March 20, 1969 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, a front page story, headlined ‘Big ganja haul’, detailed a seizure of £1,000 worth of drugs. It read:

“A large quantity of what was believed to be ganja was seized by police aboard the ‘Kirk Chief’ last Thursday night (March 13) when she arrived from Kingston, Jamaica.

“Police under the direction of Inspector Roy Archer and Sgt. Vernon Ebanks searched the ship from about 8.45 p.m. for four and a half hours resulting in the biggest haul at one time ever to have been seized in the Cayman Islands.

“The estimated value exceeds £1,000.

“Acting on a report received, members of the Police Force searched the ship, finding the suspected ganja made up in bundles wrapped in newspaper and paper bags.

“The captain of the vessel is U.K. Hurlstone of Cayman Brac and of the crew of 12, the majority are Caymanians.

“Police investigations continue but no arrests have been made.

“A check was also made at the airport the same evening when four people were searched but no arrest was made.”

In the same edition, another front page story titled “Airport fire cause unknown” read:

“Up to the present, the cause of the fire at the airport on Sunday, March 2, has not been determined.

“The building was insured but due to it being a prefabricated structure, it cannot be replaced as it was originally. The insurance company has, therefore, agreed to the erection of an office and store at the Fire Station and other small buildings for storage purposes at the airport.

“The firemen who got the fire appliance in action was Mr. Martin Bodden, who should be commended for his swift action.”

An earlier report on the fire stated that two sections of a prefabricated building erected by Hadsphaltic as offices when the company was working on the airport runway was totally destroyed by fire. The burned-out sections were the office of the Chief Fire Officer, which was also used to store uniforms, spare parts for fire engines, general fire equipment and office records, as well as a storeroom for airline BWIA.