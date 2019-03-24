Thousands donate to Meals on Wheels

Thousands of residents took part in Meals on Wheels ‘¢hange for Change Coin Drive’ over the weekend to raise money to feed housebound and disabled seniors throughout Cayman.

Volunteers could be seen shaking collection buckets, and handing out T-shirts and donation stickers to those who contributed to the cause at various establishments across Cayman.

The Meals on Wheels program feeds more than 230 seniors, five days per week across Grand Cayman.

It costs $5 per day to supply a senior in need with a hot, nutritious meal, including soup, which is delivered by one of 100 delivery volunteers.

This is the second year that Davenport Development Ltd sponsored the ‘¢hange for Change Coin Drive’.

The company’s sponsorship helps cover the cost of executing the event, including volunteer shirts, lapel stickers and more.