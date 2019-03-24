Justice Timothy Owen adjourned sentencing in Grand Court on Friday for Waylon Timothy Rivers, 20, who pleaded guilty earlier in the week to a charge of manslaughter. The victim was his father, Timothy Buel Rivers. The defendant has been in custody since his arrest, which occurred shortly after he stabbed his father on June 8, 2018, in North Side.

Justice Owen said he was requesting a psychiatric report before proceeding to sentence. He set the matter for Friday, May 3.

Sixteen other cases were also mentioned, with several defendants entering pleas of not guilty to charges against them. Crown counsel Toyin Salako represented the Director of Public Prosecutions in all 16 matters.

Three men denied charges of sexual offences against children. The Cayman Compass is not naming the men at this time or reporting any details that would lead to the identity of the victims.

One case concerned six allegations of defilement and eight of indecent assault against a total of three young girls. Justice Owen set this matter for mention again on April 5.

Another case alleged gross indecency against a child under the age of 16. Trial was set for Aug. 12.

The third man was charged with indecent assault and causing a child to watch sexual activities for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification. This trial was scheduled for June 24.

Jeffrey William Powery, 32, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, but guilty to wounding with intent. The charge arose from an incident in West Bay on Dec. 12. When Powery first appeared in court for attempted murder, the victim was described only as a woman known to him. The matter was set for mention again on April 5.

Michael Anthony Stewart and Larry Levers appeared in the dock together, facing charges of manslaughter and child cruelty. The deceased, Risco Batten, 14, was a resident of Bonaventure Boys Home when he drowned during a group outing in November 2015. Defence attorneys applied to argue a preliminary matter and this was set for April 14.

Defence attorney Prathna Bodden advised that Monday, April 8, is the date scheduled for the trial of Robert Todd Seward, formerly employed at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club. Seward faces charges relating to the theft of sums of money and has not yet formally entered pleas.

Other cases included robbery, burglary, handling stolen goods and possession of a bulletproof vest.