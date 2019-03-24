Police identify man killed in Brac hit-and-run

Police have confirmed the identity of the deceased in a suspected hit-and-run incident on Cayman Brac as 55-year-old Mitchell Marvin Ryan.

La Esperanza Bar and Restaurant owner Ethan ‘Bussie’ Dilbert expressed his sadness over the tragedy. He said he knew Ryan all his life.

Dilbert said Ryan lived next door to La Esperanza, and he saw him often.

He said the morning of the incident, he last saw Ryan at the bar near closing time around 1 a.m.

The next morning, Dilbert heard of the tragic incident.

As far as he knew, Ryan had no children and lived life as a quiet man.

Ryan’s body was discovered after a reported 911 call reported a man had been found unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road in the vicinity of La Esperanza Bar and Restaurant.

Police and emergency services, including a doctor, responded to scene, according to a press release, where the man was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified the driver in the suspected hit-and-run.

No vehicle was present at the scene when authorities arrived. Circumstances suggest Ryan was the victim of a hit-and run, according to police. Officers from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit were deployed to Cayman Brac on Friday to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about this incident, including anyone in the vicinity at the time, who may have seen a speeding or damaged vehicle, to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station.

Information can also be passed directly to police anonymously at http://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip, or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.