Crown counsel Darlene Oko concluded her presentation of evidence on Wednesday in the case of a beauty salon worker charged with two counts of doing a reckless and negligent act.

Zunilda Baldovino previously pleaded not guilty to supplying or administering “medicine or poison or dangerous matter” in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or safety. The acts alleged, said to be injections, occurred while the defendant was working in a beauty salon in November and December 2016. She was charged in 2017 and her trial began in August 2018.

One of the final witnesses was a woman who told the court about the bruising, swelling and redness she experienced to her face after Baldovino treated her in Cayman. She gave her evidence via video link from Colombia. She said she had asked Baldovino to tell her what product she had used, so that the woman could tell doctors in Colombia and they would know what to do. Baldovino just told her, “Vitamins.”

Defence attorney Jonathon Hughes asked if the woman was making up the story because she thought she could get money from Baldovino. The woman denied making up any story; she agreed she did ask for money because she needed to pay doctors for treatment to repair the damage she alleged had been done by Baldovino. She said Baldovino had told her she did not have any money.

Hughes asked about a photograph the witness had submitted to show the condition of her face under her left eye. She maintained that the photo was taken after treatment by Baldovino; she denied it was from some other incident.

After the close of the Crown’s case, Hughes said he was not minded to make any “half-time submissions”. He was referring to the procedure by which defence attorneys sometimes argue that there is no case for their client to answer.

Magistrate Philippa McFarlane indicated that, had such a submission been made, she probably would have found that there was a case for the defendant to answer.

Checking the trial diary and the schedules of both counsel, she found that the earliest date all three of them had free was Tuesday, May 21. She also set aside Thursday, May 23.