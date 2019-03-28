International College of the Cayman Islands expanding offerings

The International College of the Cayman Islands has added a General Education Diploma (GED) prep programme to its offerings.

The GED prep programme is geared toward individuals who may have not completed their high school studies.

“We believe that a few missed opportunities early in life should not permanently exclude persons from great job opportunities, work promotions, and meaningful employment,” college officials said in a press release, adding, “The college administrators also understand that more and more employers are requiring high school diplomas and college level qualifications for even entry-level jobs, making this initiative very relevant for job-seekers today.”

The ICCI GED prep programme prepares students to take the GED Certificates Exams in mathematics, English, science and U.S. social studies, and offers students an opportunity to receive the internationally recognised diploma.

This diploma, issued by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education in the District of Columbia, USA, also qualifies students to continue on to their tertiary studies.

The college is an official Pearson VUE testing centre, which means students in the GED prep programme, upon completion of their studies, can register to take the test on island. The diploma will be issued online for students to download and present as an official document. The testing centre also enables students to sit College Board and Kryterion exams for College Board and Kryterion, and Pearson VUE.

For more information, visit www.icci.edu.ky/testing.