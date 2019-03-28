Police will have community officers patrol Newlands later than the previous 6 p.m. cut-off time and will install more cameras around the area, Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo announced this week.

Suckoo said the increased police presence is needed to counter a recent spate of suspicious incidents.

“I have been receiving reports of suspicious activities at night from constituents. Some of these were quite alarming and included persons dressed in dark clothing moving from property to property and attempting to enter cars and homes,” he said.

“I am also aware of incidents where persons have been approaching constituents, who may be out for early morning exercise, and attempting to engage them by asking questions that made the persons uncomfortable and suspicious.” The Newlands representative said areas that are known to be frequented by people for “illegal purposes” will receive particular attention from Royal Cayman Islands Police officers.

Additionally, police will conduct safety assessments in poorly lit areas. These assessments will be used to request improved street lighting from government, he said.

“People are feeling anxious and concerned in the constituency and we do not want the situation to lead to people feeling that they have to barricade themselves in their homes at night to feel safe,” he said. “I want my constituents to have the confidence that their safety and security is a priority. We want communities where residents socialise, feel safe, and are not afraid to let their children go outside.”

Suckoo thanked the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service for responding to his constituents’ concerns.

“The community policing initiative is working. We have a number of very good officers assigned to us and I see the initiative is paying off,” he said. “We must continue to build on this relationship and encourage residents to cooperate and communicate with the police.”