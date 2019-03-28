The Cayman Islands Humane Society and Island Veterinary Services have come together for a series of free vaccination clinics for puppies and adult dogs that will take place over the next three months.

The clinics will be only for reserved dogs that have not been vaccinated yet, and no other examinations or treatments – with the exception of de-worming – will be done at the time.

The veterinarians and staff at Island Vets have donated their time and their services for the clinics.

The first clinic will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Other clinics will be held on April 28, May 19 and June 9, all from 8 a.m. to noon.

For further information, contact Lesley Walker at the Humane Society at [email protected] or Island Vets at [email protected]