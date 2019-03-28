The National Trust is hosting a 5K ‘Glow Run’ through George Town on Saturday evening to raise funds for the organisation.

The run, which organisers say attracts more than 500 participants each year, will begin at Harbour Drive at 5:30 p.m.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will close Harbour Drive between Fort Street and Goring Avenue from noon until 10 p.m.

Participants will receive a swag bag with glow paint.

There will be face/body painting on race day, as well as prizes and live entertainment.

Entry costs $25 for adult members of the National Trust, $35 for adult non-members and $10 for children 5-12 years old.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.ky.