The Cayman Rugby Club is organising a introduction to rugby bootcamp for girls aged under 14.

Every girl is welcome to attend, from total beginners to experienced players, and each session is catered for every individual.

Sessions are free and will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from Saturday, March 30 to Saturday, April 13, inclusive of those dates.

The sessions will be held at the rugby club on South Sound Road.

To sign up, call 924-5683 or email [email protected]