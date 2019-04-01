Miller faces calls to step down

Opposition leader Ezzard Miller is facing calls for him to step down from his role amid division among the political group.

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo resigned as Miller’s deputy last month. He revealed the reasons for that decision this week, saying he and other members of the group had asked Miller to step down and he had refused.

“I joined in a decision to ask him to step down as Opposition leader,” Suckoo confirmed Monday.

He said this was supported by the majority on the Opposition benches.

Opposition MLAs Chris Saunders and Arden McLean appeared alongside Suckoo in a radio interview Friday. Neither of the two men spoke directly on the issue but Suckoo outlined on air his reasons for resigning.

Speaking to the Compass Monday, he said there was no clear constitutional process to remove the leader of the Opposition, even if he loses the support of the other members.

“He refused to accept the decision …. It is a constitutional crisis,” he said.

Suckoo said he and others had the option of writing to the governor to express their lack of confidence in Miller but was not taking that action just yet.

“I am hoping this will all sink in over the next few days and he will make a decision on his position,” he said.

Miller declined to comment Monday. He has called a press conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the forthcoming legislative session and said he would entertain questions on the issue at that time.

Suckoo declined to go into detail about the reasons for dissatisfaction with Miller as leader of the Opposition.

Some of the conflict seems to stem from Miller’s announcement that he plans to form a new party, the Cayman People’s Alliance, to run candidates in all 19 constituencies at the next election.

Suckoo said there had been preliminary discussions over a partnership involving the current Opposition members but he had not committed to joining Miller in any political party.

He said Miller’s announcement had forced his hand, effectively requiring him to either join the new party or step down as deputy leader of the Opposition.

He said he was elected as an independent and would not change that affiliation without the blessing of his constituents.