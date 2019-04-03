The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority will hold an informational day on Saturday, April 6, to let students learn more about its upcoming summer internship programme.

The HSA is inviting university and high school students interested in health-related careers to attend the Cayman Islands Hospital Hibiscus Conference Room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, they will get the chance to meet medical professionals from various departments within the organisation and find out more about the opportunities the programme offers.

“The HSA Summer Internship Programme is a decades-long initiative that offers students a chance to work in the healthcare field, giving them valuable hands-on experience before they apply for their first job,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Samantha Bennett.

“Being around for so many years, it has increased in popularity to the point where we receive over a hundred applicants. In the past, we have tried our best to find a place for everyone but this year we want to improve and emphasise the quality of the internship experience. This means being more selective about the number of students we take on.”

She said this year’s programme has been revamped, meaning “students can expect a change in the length of the internship period, the application process and an overall better quality experience than before”.

The internship programme will commence June 1 and end Sept. 15, with each placement varying between four and eight weeks.

According to the HSA, the application process opens on April 6 and closes on April 30. Applicants are required to complete an online application form that can be found at www.hsa.ky, including an essay that explains why they should be selected for the programme.

To be eligible for the opportunity students must currently attend high school or university, be Caymanian and/or have the Right to be Caymanian, and be at least 16 years old.