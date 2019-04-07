TripAdvisor names Cayman Airways best Caribbean airline

Travel website TripAdvisor named Cayman Airways the best Caribbean airline in its 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards. The national carrier was also awarded the title of top Speciality and Leisure Airline within North America.

In a statement, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell congratulated the airline on its accolades, saying, “It is a tremendous honour for Cayman Airways to receive such prestigious awards, which are recognised globally as benchmarks of excellence. Ranking in the top spots in two categories is a true validation of our national airline’s quality and consistency.

“Whilst one award recognises Cayman Airways leadership in the region, the other acknowledges its strong standing among some of the biggest airlines in the world.”

The awards, issued on April 2, are based on customer satisfaction surveys and traveller reviews submitted between January and December 2018, and focus on outstanding service, quality and value. The surveys and reviews looked at airline services both globally and regionally.

The awards recognised 58 airlines in 91 total awards.

Kirkconnell said the awards “demonstrate that Cayman Airways provision of our distinctive ‘Caymankind’ customer service is resonating with travellers and exceeding their expectations”.

Cayman Airways, founded in 1968, is currently the subject of a 50th anniversary exhibition at the National Museum.

The airline’s president and CEO, Fabian Whorms, said in a press release, “For over five decades, Cayman Airways been focused on ensuring that our promise of those ‘those who fly us, love us’ rings true. In delivering on that promise, the Cayman Airways family goes to great lengths to provide a pleasant and safe travel experience, filled with the best of our warm Caymanian hospitality.

“The board of directors, management and staff of Cayman Airways are therefore very proud and appreciative of these TripAdvisor awards, which recognises our efforts to deliver an unparalleled level of service and Caymanian hospitality, making us unique amongst all airlines.”

Singapore Airlines was named the Best Airline in the world in the Travellers’ Choice Awards, and Southwest Airlines was given the Top Airline and best Low Cost Airline award for North America.