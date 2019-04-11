A deep-water coral expert from Bermuda will present the next in a series of lectures sponsored by the Central Caribbean Marine Institute on Thursday, April 25, at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

Gretchen Goodbody-Gringley, from the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Science, studies deep water reefs – beyond recreational diving depths – as a potential refuge for threatened corals that typically live in shallower waters. She will talk about threats to coral reef systems and mechanisms to overcome those threats through changes in reproductive patterns, altering gene expression and other mechanisms.

Carrie Manfrino, president and director of CCMI, said in a statement that Goodbody-Gringley’s work “will provide clues to why some reefs and some corals are capable of survival”.

CCMI and Goodbody-Gringley are looking at possible joint projects addressing reef survival.

The lecture, which is free to the public, begins at 5:45 p.m., and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Register at https://donate.reefresearch.org/reefresilience.