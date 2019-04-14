A food truck and a restaurant were the victims of robberies on Saturday, April 13, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police responded to the first robbery at a food truck on Crewe Road, George Town, at about 5:30 p.m.

It was reported that a lone man brandishing a machete demanded money, police said in a press release.

He fled in the direction of Tropical Gardens with an unknown sum of cash, according to the RCIPS, who said the man was dressed in dark clothing.

Later that evening, police responded to a call placed to the 9-1-1 Communication Centre just after 9 p.m. regarding a robbery at a restaurant on West Bay Road.

According to police, it was reported that a lone man dressed in dark clothing and armed with a machete entered the restaurant and demanded money.

The man fled the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are linked, but they have nothing definitive to report at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incidents is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.