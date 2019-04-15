UCCI teams debate ethics

Seven University College of Cayman Islands teams took part in the inaugural Ethics Challenge, which was launched by the CFA Society of Cayman Islands at the college earlier this month.

“The Ethics Challenge asked UCCI students to analyse and evaluate a case study identifying ethical dilemmas based on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct with the goal of increasing knowledge and professionalism among future leaders,” said Siddhant Jain Jaiswal, a chartered financial analyst and audit manager at EY, which sponsored the event.

The three-member teams battled it out to win the championship trophy, which ultimately was claimed by former Student Representative Council President Charles Lewinson Jr., Tiffany Gilbert, and Aliyah Knox.

EY Cayman Ltd. Partner Marco Calleja said, “Integrity and sound judgment are pillars of our industry, and it was inspiring to see that the students are so well prepared for their careers. The event was a great way to show our support for the Cayman Islands community and its future leaders.”

Belinda Blessitt-Vincent, chair of UCCI’s Department of Business Studies, said of the participants, “As each team presented their case and responded to the judges’ questions, we all felt a sense of pride and accomplishment. Everyone was animated and resolutely defended their positions.”