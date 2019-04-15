Violence intervention training scheduled

The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre will host a domestic violence intervention training programme next month. The deadline to register for the programme is Thursday, April 25. The training will take place at the Family Resource Centre’s offices at Walker House, 77 Mary Street, George Town, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, May 1-3.

Organisers said in a press release that the free, three-day certification course is suitable for human and social services professionals, educators, general and mental health practitioners, human resources professionals, civil service leaders, law enforcement, faith-based leaders and other frontline staff who interact with victims, perpetrators and/or children experiencing domestic violence.

To register or for further details about the course, contact the Family Resource Centre at

949-0006 or email [email protected]