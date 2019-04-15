A residential burglary in West Bay last month resulted in three charges against Ryan Elijah Ebanks, who appeared in Summary Court on Monday morning.

Ebanks, 40, and a resident of West Bay, was charged with aggravated burglary – entering a premises as a trespasser with intent to commit an offence and having with him an offensive weapon at the time. The weapon alleged was a machete.

In the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. on March 9, the complainant/victim was struck with a machete. He sustained lacerations to the head and arm. The resultant charge was wounding/ unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to do so.

Ebanks is further charged with robbery of the same victim. Details are that he stole a Samsung smartphone and a Swiss watch valued at $200 while putting his victim in fear of being subjected to force.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats told Ebanks that the charges were triable in Grand Court only and he was transmitting them to the higher court for mention on Friday, May 3. He also noted that Ebanks could apply for bail in the higher court.

The defendant was represented by attorney Rupert Wheeler.