A company facing pension-related charges from more than a decade ago was given a final date for sentencing when a representative appeared in Summary Court this week.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats set Champion House charges for sentence again on May 27.

“This has to be finalised,” he said. “We can’t wait forever.”

The restaurant has been before the court since 2008 on charges relating to failure to pay employee pension contributions to a pension plan. The charges at one stage totalled $177,000 on behalf of 32 employees.

On Monday, attorney Graham Hampson said a director of the company had been in contact with officials about the Chamber of Commerce pension plan.

He indicated there was some documentation relating to payments amounting to $59,000, but the sums paid and owed had to be verified by the Department of Pensions and Labour.

He advised that Crown counsel Greg Walcolm had said he would put maximum pressure on the department.

The magistrate urged the company representative, who is not personally charged, to do what needed to be done.

Otherwise, he said, the court will proceed on the amount the prosecution had quoted as being owed.