The recent Grand Court same-sex marriage ruling was a major topic during Cayman’s observance of a National Day of Prayer on Wednesday.

About 100 people gathered under a tree outside of the Glass House to pray in groups and listen to local pastors. ‘Father, we think of the appeals process.

Father, we pray in Jesus’s name that you would have that ungodly ruling revoked – that our marriage may stay intact,’ said Pastor Garrett Haylock.

‘We pray for those who would represent us in the appeals effort.’ The National Day of Prayer is an event organised each year by the Cayman Ministers Association. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay