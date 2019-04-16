The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman is returning as a sponsor of Junior Batabano Street Parade and Family Fun Day, scheduled for May 11.

“It is an absolute pleasure for the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman to be supporting Junior Batabano once again this year,” said Lawrence Edwards, president of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman. “People sometimes forget, but Rotary in Grand Cayman was there at the very inception of Junior Batabano some 18 years ago.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in organising and growing this celebration, especially the children involved – be proud and celebrate your heritage …. Be creative with the dancing and arts and, above all, have a pile of fun.”

Batabano chair Donna Myrie-Stephen, said, “On behalf of the Batabano organising committee, we congratulate the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman for their forward thinking and vision as founders of Batabano some 36 years ago. We are honoured and proud of the Club’s continued support of Junior Batabano as well, year after year since its inception 18 years ago, and we look forward to their ongoing support of Cayman’s youth through this cultural artistic avenue.”

Junior Batabano events start with Pan and Pooches on Parade on Friday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. The location is to be confirmed. On Saturday, May 11, the Family Fun Day activities begin at noon with interactive booths and food vendors on the grounds of the old Glass House in George Town, with the parade starting from the same location at 3 p.m.

The parade wraps around George Town and returns to the Glass House where each Junior Mas Band will do dance performances as they cross the stage, vying for the coveted title of Junior Batabano Band of the Year. The event wraps up at 6 p.m., and is followed by the annual Teen Dance at Kings Sports Centre.

For more information about Junior Batabano, visit www.caymancarnival.com or email [email protected]