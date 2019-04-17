Letter: Practise what we preach

I am a 13-year-old Caymanian boy, a committed practising Catholic, and I have a grave message to deliver.

I am disgusted at how homosexuals are being treated at the moment in Cayman.

Growing up here was a blessing. I saw this loving community shape the island into what it is today. However, this news has upset me and started to make me question those around me.

People are using our religion as an excuse to prevent same-sex marriage. However, this contradicts God’s message. God created all people and loves us all, as we are supposed to love people around us.

As quoted at the last supper, Jesus said, “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples.” (John 13: 34-35)

This is one of many quotes from Jesus illustrating this point. Even at the tragic moment of his death on the cross, Jesus asks God for mercy for his persecutors and expresses his love for all, even the evil.

I truly believe the only way for our loving community to progress is to accept and to unite our people, and embrace our differences, big or small. It is time to practise what we preach.

And to Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush, I think I speak on behalf of many of us young Caymanians. You have my blessing. Keep on fighting.

Roger Cockhill