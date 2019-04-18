Organisers of Cayman Carnival Batabano are bringing back the festival’s signature dinner show, Le Masque, to Pedro St. James on May 2.

Featuring ‘The Violin Queen’ Mapy, with her unique fusion of soca and Afro-beat violin music, the evening promises great entertainment coupled with an elegant dining experience under the stars.

“Le Masque is back by popular demand this year and we are so thrilled to have Mapy as our headlining artist performing at our historic Pedro St. James Castle, along with some of Cayman’s top local singers,” says Batabano Chairperson Donna Myrie-Stephen. “Mapy’s amazing talent of fusing elegant violin with Caribbean and Afro-beat music is a perfect fit for an event like this at such a prestigious location in Cayman, and we are so excited to host her here.”

Event attendees will dine on a buffet of traditional Caymanian cuisine, including lobster, conch and Cayman-style beef, among other local dishes and desserts.

Myrie-Stephen said the dress code has been elevated to ‘island elegant’ this year, in keeping with the event’s masquerade theme influenced by local culture. Guests are encouraged to wear creative headpieces and masks of their own. A raffle will also be running throughout the evening, with part-proceeds going to local environmental and turtle conservation.

About Mapy

Mapy, also known as The Violin Queen, exploded on the music scene with her patented sound that redefined her instrument. By infusing soca, hip-hop and Afro-beat music into the traditional sound of the violin, she created a brand of music that had never before been heard by the critics and the masses alike.

Mapy is a Réunion Island native who uncovered her passion for music at the young age of six when she began studying the art of the violin at the Conservatory in Paris, France. It was there that Mapy’s love for the violin took hold and she became the leader of the school’s first violin section in its symphony orchestra.

Upon graduation, Mapy spread her respect for the classical instrument through her work as a music teacher, where she taught violin to both the young and old. Although teaching was a fulfilling career, Mapy knew that she had to make a name for herself as an artist. So, in 2013, she joined Airplay Musical Group where she was booked for a litany of luxury events that expanded her brand and introduced her patented style of music to an ever-growing number of fans.

As Mapy’s musical prowess continued to grow, so did her yearning to explore additional musical opportunities. It was in 2014 that she made the life-changing decision to pursue a solo career as a hip-hop, dancehall and soca violinist. Her hard work and dedication to success allowed her to obtain a throng of supporters while she continued to elevate her music. In July 2017, she released her freshman album, ‘Island Girl’, which took the world by storm as it debuted at #1 on the iTunes reggae charts within hours of its release.

Today, Mapy is gearing up for performances all over the world, which will connect her to the thousands of fans who have made her a viral, online success. Her style of music has separated her from the pack, while her abilities have cemented her position in the industry as a musical powerhouse, primed and ready for the next phase of her journey to super stardom.

Tickets are $100 per person and include a masquerade mask, champagne cocktail hour, elegant Caymanian cuisine with wine, and international and local entertainment. There will also be a cash cocktail bar.

Tickets are now available at Le Classique on Mary Street where tables of 10 can be booked for $800, or regular tickets can be purchased online at www.eventpro.ky.

For more details, call 949-7121 or email [email protected] For information about Cayman Carnival Batabano 2019, visit www.caymancarnival.com. For more information about Mapy, visit www.mapyviolinist.com.