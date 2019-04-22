Monday, Sept. 23, has been set as the start of a new trial for a woman who pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed handgun and six rounds of ammunition earlier this year.

Carol Ann McNeill-Skorupan, 67, had come to Cayman as a passenger aboard a cruise ship when she was arrested on Feb. 3. The defendant was the holder of a firearm licence in Wisconsin, USA, but did not have a licence in Cayman. A piece of her luggage with the firearm and ammunition in it did not arrive with her other luggage when she flew to Florida to board her ship. The luggage was forwarded to Cayman, the first port on the ship’s itinerary.

Trial began on Monday, April 15, with Crown counsels Greg Walcolm and Aaliyah McCarthy conducting the case for the prosecution.

The defendant, who was not present, was represented by attorneys Keith Myers and James Stenning.

On Wednesday, April 17, the jury foreman advised Justice Michael Wood that the jury would not be able to return a unanimous verdict or a majority verdict – one on which at least five would have agreed.

Justice Wood discharged the jury and when Grand Court sat again on Thursday, April 18, the September date was agreed upon.