Woman on trial for firearms violation dies

A Madison, Wisconsin woman, who was tried in absentia last week for bringing a firearm and ammunition to Cayman, has died.

Carol Ann McNeill-Skorupan, 68, died “unexpectedly” on April 18, according to an obituary published by a Wisconsin funeral home. No details about her death have yet been released. Her husband did not respond to a message requesting comment.

Her death came a day after a jury in her case was dismissed after it was unable to reach a verdict. On April 18, the day of her death, a new trial was scheduled for September.

McNeill-Skorupan had been arrested in Cayman on Feb. 3, when a .25 calibre handgun and six rounds of ammunition were found in her suitcase at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

She had arrived as a cruise ship passenger, after boarding the ship in Florida. But on the flight from Wisconsin to Florida, one of her bags had been misplaced. She told authorities, after her arrest, that she had asked Delta Air Lines to send the bag, where the firearm was stored, to a friend’s house in Florida. Instead, it was sent to Grand Cayman, the first stop on an 11-day cruise she was on.

McNeill-Skorupan had a concealed weapon permit, but that did not allow her to bring it to the Cayman Islands. She had no licence for the weapon here.

Cayman’s gun laws carry a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence for firearm violations, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

McNeill-Skorupan spent three days in jail when she was first arrested, before being released on bail. A judge later gave her permission to travel and she returned home.

Crown counsel Greg Walcolm said he expected the case to be listed for hearing in court Thursday.

“It is the usual course that, upon confirmation of the death of a defendant, a nolle prosequi is entered to discontinue the matter,” Walcolm said in an email.