Caymanian inducted into prestigious academic society

Caymanian student William Stryker Ebanks has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the oldest academic honour society in the United States, according to his mother, Stephanie Ebanks.

Her son is a senior at the University of South Florida and a former head boy of Cayman Islands Prep and High School.

“Stryker never misses an opportunity to serve as an ambassador for the Cayman Islands, his country of which he is so proud,” his mother said of the induction. “When he gets the rare opportunity to make a trip home, Stryker revels in relaxing on Seven Mile Beach and eating plenty of his Grandmother Elizabeth Banks’s delicious cooking of his favourite island dishes.”

Ebanks is scheduled to graduate from the University of South Florida in August with a double major in mathematics and world languages and cultures.

He was one of 67 University of South Florida students to be inducted into Phi Beta Kappa on Monday, when the school became the 290th university to shelter a Phi Beta Kappa chapter.

“We are delighted to honour these tremendous friends of the university and of higher education, along with our remarkable students,” chapter president Charles Adams stated. “This is a very important day in the history of the University of South Florida. Sheltering a chapter serves to confirm our standing as a premier national university, and speaks to the quality of our academic culture and the excellent education that we provide for our students.”

Founded in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa’s members have included 17 US presidents, 41 Supreme Court justices, and more than 140 Nobel laureates.