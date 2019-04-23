Kaibo Kitefest gives students chance to fly high

Cayman’s Kitefest returned for its 10th year Monday, with hundreds heading to Kaibo Beach to celebrate what has quickly become an Easter weekend tradition. The display of colour overhead juxtaposed the mission on the ground: to raise funds in support of young Caymanian students.

Raffle sales and donations from the event will benefit the Acts of Random Kindness mentorship program at George Town Primary School. The Mentor-Educate-Reinforce (MER) initiative provides private tutoring for four students at the school. Another 15 students are on the programme’s waiting list.

Additional funds will support ARK’s summer programme initiative, to provide low-income students with educational opportunities throughout their school break. – Photo: Alvaro Serey