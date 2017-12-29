Is that the distant sound of Champagne corks popping? Yes, New Year’s Eve is on the horizon, so you’d better get your party plans in place. Here are a few great options for ringing in 2018 on-island.

Kaibo Beach

Why have one fireworks display when you can have double the fun? Over on North Side, Kaibo hosts a family-friendly beach party, with fireworks at both 8:30 p.m. and midnight. Chefs will be cooking up an unlimited feast on the barbecue grill and wood-burning oven; the surf-style menu includes a selection of DIY burgers, condiments and brioche buns, plus local favorites such as oxtail and jerk pork, salads, veggies and desserts. You can also expect great deals on pitchers of cocktails and buckets of beer all night long – like six bottles for $25.

Tickets: Adults, CI$68. Children between 5-12 years, CI$44.

Phone: 947-9975

Website: kaibo.ky

Upstairs at Kaibo

One for the island’s foodies, head chef Kyle Jenkins has created an opulent six-course tasting menu to wow guests at Upstairs restaurant with an early firework display at 8:30 p.m., observed from your private table on the balcony. If you want to keep partying after dinner, head down to the Kaibo Beach bash.

Grand Old House

Prepare to be wined and dined in style at South Sound’s historic Grand Old House with its four-course Gala Dinner. The celebrations begin with a Bollinger Champagne reception from 8 p.m. Guests are escorted to private tables on the waterfront deck, where they make their selections from the gala menu and are treated to exclusive fireworks over the sea.

Tickets: CI$135 plus gratuities

Phone: 949-9333

Website: grandoldhouse.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

One of the island’s most sumptuous celebrations is The Ritz-Carlton’s New Year’s Eve Ball. Dinner is served from 7:30 p.m. in the Royal Ballroom, with guests tucking into a buffet of gastronomic delicacies from The Ritz-Carlton’s award-winning kitchen team. An annual fireworks display illuminates the midnight sky.

Tickets: Adults CI$350, children 6-12 years CI$87, children 3-5 years CI$50

Phone: 943-9000

Website: ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/Caribbean/grand-cayman

Blue by Eric Ripert

An alternative way to celebrate in style at The Ritz-Carlton is partaking in an epicurean experience at Blue by Eric Ripert – the Caribbean’s only AAA Five Diamond restaurant. Starting from 6 p.m., feast on exquisite selections of seafood paired with fine wines.

Tickets: Adult with wine pairing CI$500, without wine pairing CI$350, Children 6-12 years CI$95.

Phone: 943-9000

Website: ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/Caribbean/grand-cayman

The Westin

This relaxed beachside shindig offers up live food stations and unlimited Marquis de la Tour sparkling wine and soft drinks (a cash bar is available for other tipples). It kicks off with a welcome reception from 7 p.m., and then food can be enjoyed through to 9:30 p.m. After a midnight toast and firework display, continue dancing barefoot on the sand until 1 a.m.

Tickets: CI$160, or CI$225 with open bar. Children under 12 CI$20. All subject to a 16 percent service charge.

Phone: 945-3800

Website: westingrandcayman.com

Camana Bay

As always, Camana Bay will be lighting up the skies with two firework displays to mark the New Year (7 p.m. and midnight). To get a stellar view of the firework action, book an alfresco table at one of the waterfront eateries – take your pick from Pani Indian Kitchen, The Waterfront, Mizu, KARoo and The Brooklyn.