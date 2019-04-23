Police arrested a man who held a baby at knifepoint following a violent domestic assault in George Town Monday.

Officers were eventually forced to use tasers to subdue the assailant during the incident, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police were initially dispatched following reports that a man had cut two women with a knife at a residence in Rock Hole just after 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, the man was on the porch of the home. He was still carrying the knife and holding a baby.

He threatened to harm the child if police approached.

A police negotiator tried to talk to the man and convince him to give up the baby. Eventually, police deployed tasers and recovered the child.

Both women and the baby were treated for minor injuries at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault and abduction, and was also seen by a doctor.

He remained in police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbour said he had heard the commotion Monday evening.

“Someone came across and told me there had been a fight between a guy and his girlfriend and that someone had got cut,” the neighbour said. “The next thing I heard, the whole entire task force was down here.”

He said there had been 15-20 police surrounding the home in a lengthy stand-off.