MaplesFS A take Corporate Volleyball League title

With the end of the Camana Bay Corporate Volleyball league in sight, supporters gathered in the ARC on Wednesday, April 17, to cheer their respective teams in the final matches of the season.

The first set of games, at 6:30 p.m., saw Dart B face Maples Legal Eagles on court 1 and Dart A up against MaplesFS B on court 2.

Both of these games would determine the fate of the teams’ final ranking in the league. Dart A and MaplesFS B were competing for 5th and 6th place, while Dart B battled Maples Legal Eagles for 7th and 8th place.

Dart B ruffled a few feathers when they swiftly took the first set from the Legal Eagles with a 21-14 lead. Maples was not going down without a fight, however, battling long and hard during the second set, only to lose it by two points when the score was capped off at 28-26.

On court 2, MaplesFS B and Dart A had an extremely tight first set with each team going point for point. Eventually Maples snuck ahead and took the first set 25-21. Maples had an easier time in the second set, winning 25-12.

At 7:30 p.m., the top teams took the courts. Court 1 had MaplesFS A playing KPMG for the championship, and court 2 had PwC and Wheaton Precious Metals competing for third place.

Wheaton Precious Metals had a slow start in their first set as PwC wasted no time earning a quick victory with a score of 25-11.

That result was a much-needed wake-up call for Wheaton, as they quickly rallied in the second set in order to secure an eight point lead on PwC. Some phenomenal digs from Giselle Passchier and powerful attacks from Eric Wilson were large contributors to this lead. PwC used their two timeouts to regroup, which allowed them to bridge the gap and overhaul their opponents, beating Wheaton 25-22 and locking up third place.

KPMG had their work cut out for them as they went up against two-time defending champions MaplesFS A. They fought hard in the first set, but struggled to defend against Maples’ power player, David Bakker.

Although they lost the first set 25-17, KPMG was determined to give it everything they had going into the second set, managing to take the lead with the help of several kills by Davison Ruwende. Maples did not want to go to a third set, unleashing their strongest attack and sealing the win 25-23.

Despite KPMG’s valiant effort, MaplesFS A graciously accepted their trophy and basked in the glory of knowing their championship streak will continue for another year.

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation organisers are exploring the possibility of hosting another league later this year. Any corporations interested in getting involved should reach out to Jen Strangeway at [email protected]