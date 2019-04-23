Letter: Christians are not commanded to condone sin

I am a 16-year-old Caymanian boy and a committed Christian. Having read the letter to the Compass editor by Mr. Roger Cockhill, who identifies himself as a 13-year-old committed practicing Catholic, I was impressed by his bravery in writing but somewhat dismayed by the misinformation it contained.

First, Mr. Cockhill mentions that he is “disgusted at how homosexuals are being treated in Cayman”. Yet he does not identify exactly what treatment he is disgusted by. This certainly conjures an image of victimisation and extreme discrimination, something I fail to see any example of in Cayman.

Mr. Cockhill states that any person who uses religion “as an excuse to prevent same-sex marriage” goes against the will of God. I was surprised that a “committed practising Catholic” apparently believes that same-sex marriage is the will of God, considering homosexual marriage is contrary to official Catholic teaching and the Bible teaches that homosexuality is sinful. He then goes on to quote John 13: 34-35 where Jesus says “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples.”

Whilst it is true that Christians are commanded to show love, it is a serious error to equate love with permissiveness. As Christians, we are not commanded to condone sin in the name of love. Take for example the woman caught in adultery, though Jesus did not condemn her, he did not condone her lifestyle, telling her to go her way and sin no more. The Bible teaches that we are to speak the truth in love. Neither truth nor love should be compromised. In encouraging people that sin is godly, we risk deceiving these people and bearing some responsibility for their ultimate fate.

I will stress that we must never let anyone feel that they are worthless or that God does not love them as individuals as in the exercise of free speech, it is crucial to avoid projecting an image of hate that marginalises people.

I do not believe that Mr. Cockhill’s argument is completely sound or consistent with Christian doctrine, however, I also do not condone hate speech or discrimination against any group, the only solution to this debate lies in unity.

It is also worth mentioning that homosexuality is not the only sin present in our society. There are certainly many others which we should also address, such as domestic violence, yet this certainly seems to be the most divisive. I urge Caymanian youths to vocalise their opinions and continue reading around the issue.

Aiden Watler