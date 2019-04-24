Governor signs up as Red Cross patron

Governor Martyn Roper has agreed to become patron of the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

Earlier this month, the staff and board of the organisation hosted the governor and his wife Elisabeth at an informal information session at which the Red Cross introduced the Ropers to its programmes and services.

According to a Red Cross press release, Governor Roper “formally accepted the invitation to become the Patron of the Cayman Islands Red Cross for the duration of his term in the Cayman Islands”.

During the governor’s visit to the Red Cross premises, Disaster Manager Edward Tinling-Miller provided information about disaster preparedness in the Cayman Islands and the Red Cross’s efforts to raise awareness of and enhance preparedness for all forms of disasters.

According to the release, these efforts include: nine 40-foot containers with disaster relief supplies spread across the island districts; training and ongoing communication and engagement of the Community Emergency Response Teams in partnership with Hazard Management Cayman Islands; shelter management training; large-scale disaster simulation exercises; public awareness campaigns; and managing the Red Cross hurricane shelter.

First Aid Programme Manager Peter Hughes introduced the Red Cross’s First Aid work to Governor Roper. In 2018, the First Aid Programme trained close to a 1,000 individuals in First Aid and CPR. Its volunteers provided first aid support in 58 events, including at the KAABOO festival, the year’s biggest event, in which 82 of 94 instances requiring medical assistance were provided by the Red Cross’s First Aid volunteers.